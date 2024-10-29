Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,154,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the September 30th total of 1,488,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.9 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,175. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

