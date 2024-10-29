Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,154,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the September 30th total of 1,488,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.9 days.
Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,175. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Koninklijke KPN
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.