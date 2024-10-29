Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $239.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.