Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $55.86 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $55,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.53 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

