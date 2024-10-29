LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TREE. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $52.96 on Friday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 9.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 280,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 53.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

