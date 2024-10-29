Leuthold Group LLC Invests $834,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

