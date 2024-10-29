Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.82 and last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.72.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 169,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 91.1% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

