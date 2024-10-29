LimeWire Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, LimeWire has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a total market cap of $40.42 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,389,916 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,389,916.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.13981011 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,284,885.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

