Lithium Americas (LAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04).

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC opened at C$5.77 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$2.87 and a one year high of C$10.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 20.15 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.38.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

