LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LKQ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after buying an additional 656,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after purchasing an additional 875,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,396,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,461,000 after purchasing an additional 103,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LKQ by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,398,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 253,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

