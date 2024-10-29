LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.91.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
