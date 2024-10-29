Marchex (MCHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Marchex has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marchex

About Marchex

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.