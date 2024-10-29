Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Cut by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $262.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.10 and a 200-day moving average of $238.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

