Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.62.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of -75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,261.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $20,330,835. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

