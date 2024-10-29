Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Masco Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

NYSE MAS opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

