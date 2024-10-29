Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 24.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MA opened at $508.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.72 and a 1-year high of $518.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.65. The company has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.68.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

