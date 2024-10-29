MBA Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,850 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,756,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 369,525 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,480,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,841,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.