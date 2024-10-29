MBA Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 379,674 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,035,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $266.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.92 and a 12-month high of $268.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.45 and its 200-day moving average is $250.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

