MBA Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.