MBA Advisors LLC Sells 16,607 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,272 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 719,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,671,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

