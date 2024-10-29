MBA Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,934,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the period.

QUAL stock opened at $180.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average is $170.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

