McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,020.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,937,000 after purchasing an additional 734,849 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after buying an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $97,510,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 581.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,776,000 after buying an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

MCK stock opened at $508.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

