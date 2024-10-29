Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 23.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
MBIN opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBIN
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks Reporting Kitchen Sink Quarters to Usher in a Turnaround
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 2 Stocks That Crushed Short Sellers With Impressive Gains
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Global Semiconductor Stocks Set to Benefit From China’s EV Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.