Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Meridian Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. Meridian has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Meridian had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Meridian Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Co. ( NASDAQ:MRBK Free Report ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Meridian worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

