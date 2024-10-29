Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.
Meridian Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRBK opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. Meridian has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Meridian had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
