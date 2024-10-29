Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0057 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0037.

Mesa Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.0% annually over the last three years.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MTR stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.56. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.94% and a return on equity of 28.92%.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

