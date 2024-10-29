Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $849-857 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.33 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 0.79. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mirion Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $105,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,786,079.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,845.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,786,079.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $539,247. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.