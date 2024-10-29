MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 5,232 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,446,000 after buying an additional 343,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,874,000 after buying an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 287,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.