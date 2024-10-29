MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PTLC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 146,676 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

