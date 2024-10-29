MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after buying an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

LMT stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $551.80. 119,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.01 and its 200-day moving average is $516.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

