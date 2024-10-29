MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 432,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 107,852 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 236,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. 487,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,976,055. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

