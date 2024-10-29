MONECO Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 105,835 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,907 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

