MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,250. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

