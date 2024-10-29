MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RSP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.88. 738,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,168. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average of $169.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

