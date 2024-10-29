MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 916 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 2.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $19,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.83. 8,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,921. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $195.10 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

