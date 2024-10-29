Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $152.66 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00037734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,143,326,137 coins and its circulating supply is 914,973,789 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

