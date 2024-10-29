Moonbeam Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $150.25 million and $6.80 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00036806 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,143,438,687 coins and its circulating supply is 915,047,688 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

