MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $615.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $615.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

NYSE MSCI opened at $595.27 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 21.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.