MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $627.50 and last traded at $627.50, with a volume of 1416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $595.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $579.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.69. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

