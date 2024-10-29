Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.45. 403,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 466,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.29.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

