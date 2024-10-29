MultiPlan (MPLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect MultiPlan to post earnings of ($2.40) per share for the quarter. MultiPlan has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.40. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 122.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MultiPlan to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MultiPlan Stock Up 5.9 %

MultiPlan stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. MultiPlan has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MultiPlan from $17.20 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis Dalton acquired 12,500 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,657.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MultiPlan news, CFO Douglas Michael Garis acquired 28,750 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis Dalton acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,657.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,279 shares of company stock worth $555,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Articles

