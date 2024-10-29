Myria (MYRIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Myria token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Myria has a market cap of $3.83 million and $1.32 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myria has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Myria Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 23,766,730,812 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00225282 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,184,587.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

