National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.2 %

NFG traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,927. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 59.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.