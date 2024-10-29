Navcoin Price Tops $0.0310 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $56,128.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00017808 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006273 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,161.14 or 0.38000772 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

