NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $4.47 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00006273 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.43 billion and approximately $246.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,217,637,115 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,994,663 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

