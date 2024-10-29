Nervos Network Market Cap Reaches $604.63 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $604.63 million and approximately $28.99 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

