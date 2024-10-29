Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.51 and last traded at $95.61, with a volume of 453580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Nestlé Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 257,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15,617.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
