Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,216 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 4.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.27 on Tuesday, reaching $760.39. 1,141,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $707.88 and a 200-day moving average of $660.73. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $399.41 and a twelve month high of $773.00. The company has a market capitalization of $325.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,409 shares of company stock worth $158,213,518 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

