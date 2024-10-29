Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,409 shares of company stock valued at $158,213,518. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $749.12 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $399.41 and a 1 year high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $707.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.73. The company has a market capitalization of $320.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

