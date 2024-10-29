Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,409 shares of company stock worth $158,213,518. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $749.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.41 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $707.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.73.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

