NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 80,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 58,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,195,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

