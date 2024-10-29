NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

